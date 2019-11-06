fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded October 22, 2019

Mortgages Recorded October 22, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 22, 2019                75   NOT PROVIDED FRANCES APARTMENTS II LLC & FRANCES APARTMENTS II LLC Property Address: 150 OWENS ROAD AKA 9-10 LIFETIME WAY, SWEDEN NY Lender: MONROE COUNTY OF Amount: $200,000.00 FRANCES APARTMENTS II LLC & FRANCES APARTMENTS II LLC Property Address: 150 OWENS ROAD AKA 9-10 LIFETIME WAY, SWEDEN NY Lender: JPMORGAN CHASE BANK NA Amount: $7,383,384.00 FRANCES APARTMENTS II LLC & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo