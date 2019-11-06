NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Speaker: Opinion 19-73

fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff November 6, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Speaker Non-fundraising event – Not-for-profit organization Opinion 19-73 Background: A full-time judge asks if he may be the plenary speaker at a symposium sponsored by a not-for-profit homelessness services network. The judge would discuss religious/spiritual issues, mental illness, drug and alcohol addiction, and historical/moral progress in community responses to homelessness. The ...

