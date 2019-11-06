fbpx
Property owner wins Ontario County tax case

Officials never complied with proper notice requirement

By: Bennett Loudon November 6, 2019 0

An Ontario County property owner has won a judgment that could approach $300,000 in a 12-year-old property tax case. State Supreme Court Justice John J. Ark wrote in a decision released last week that Ontario County officials failed to properly notify the owner of the property before it was sold at auction. The winning bid was $160,000, ...

