fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Trump and women: A look at lawsuits he has faced in office

Trump and women: A look at lawsuits he has faced in office

By: The Associated Press Jennifer Peltz November 6, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — From the White House, President Donald Trump has fought several lawsuits from women who say they had sexual interactions with him before he took office. The latest case was filed just this week. Trump denies the women’s claims of both unwanted and consensual encounters, sometimes followed by what the women call defamatory ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo