Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 8, 2019

Court Calendars for November 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Lue Terry Stith-Grannum v Tia Nunez, 62-64 Kenwood Ave – Craig D Carson 2—Lue Terry Stith-Grannum, 56 Hortese St – Craig D Carson 3—John Bellassai v Natasha Figueroa, 35 Northern Terrace – Richard T Ciaccio 4—Preserve Set LLC v April J Brown, Kamaia K Small, et ano, 15 Savannah St – William ...

