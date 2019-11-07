fbpx
DOJ plans ‘expeditious’ antitrust probe into Big Tech practices

By: The Washington Post Chris Strohm and David McLaughlin November 7, 2019 0

The U.S. Justice Department plans to move quickly in analyzing how giant technology companies operate and whether they’re engaging in anti-competitive behavior, the department’s deputy said. “We look to do this in an expeditious manner,” Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said in a recent interview. “We do not see this as one of these open-ended, goes-on-forever ...

