Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Menacing: People v. Thomas

Fourth Department – Menacing: People v. Thomas

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Menacing Intent – Inferred from actions People v. Thomas KA 18-02153 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of menacing a police officer and criminal possession of a weapon. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the defendant’s intent to use the knife ...

