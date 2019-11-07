fbpx
Ginsburg, in book, questions confidential #MeToo agreements

Ginsburg, in book, questions confidential #MeToo agreements

By: The Associated Press MARYCLAIRE DALE November 7, 2019

PHILADELPHIA — A new book on Ruth Bader Ginsburg explores the Supreme Court justice's thoughts on the #MeToo movement and her hope that non-disclosure agreements, which have come under fire in sexual misconduct cases, "will not be enforced by the courts." Several women have spoken out about their encounters with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein and ...

