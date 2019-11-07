fbpx
Judge strikes down new Trump rule on religious objections

Judge strikes down new Trump rule on religious objections

By: The Associated Press Larry Neumeister November 7, 2019

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Wednesday struck down a new Trump administration rule that could open the way for more health care workers to refuse to participate in abortions or other procedures on moral or religious grounds. U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer said the U.S. Health and Human Services Department overstepped its ...

