Mortgages Recorded October 23, 2017

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 23, 2017                   97   NOT PROVIDED BARBARA B SACCO INTER VIVOS TRUST & ROCCO SACCO INTER VIVOS TRUST Property Address: 700 BASKET ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $287,366.00 CRANDELL, BEVERLY J & CRANDELL, RONALD D Property Address: 1174 HILTON PARMA CORNERS ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 REVOLUTION HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 3861 LYELL ROAD, GATES NY Lender: ...

