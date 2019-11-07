fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Suppression: United States v. Wallace

Second Circuit – Suppression: United States v. Wallace

By: Daily Record Staff November 7, 2019 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Suppression Prolonged auto stop – Reasonable suspicion – Questionable report United States v. Wallace 17-0472 Judges Winter, Pooler, and Abrams Background: The defendant appealed from a conviction of possessing a firearm and ammunition after having been convicted of three serious drug offenses. On appeal, he argues that the firearm ought to have ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo