fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court to review order to release Mueller grand jury material to Congress

Appeals court to review order to release Mueller grand jury material to Congress

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow November 8, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - A federal appeals court in Washington, D.C., will consider next week whether the Justice Department must release to Congress certain grand jury materials from former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit announced Thursday that it would hold oral argument Nov. 12 to review a ruling from ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo