Arrest made in 1982 murder

Arrest made in 1982 murder

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2019 0

James Krauseneck Arraigned for Murder of Cathleen Krauseneck James Krauseneck, 67, was arraigned on a charge of second-degree murder Friday before state Supreme Court Justice Charles Schiano Jr. Krauseneck was indicted by a Monroe County Grand jury for the death of his wife, Cathleen Krauseneck, on Feb. 19, 1982, at their Brighton home. The case is being prosecuted ...

