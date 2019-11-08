fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Bail law draws criticism from New York Republican lawmakers

Bail law draws criticism from New York Republican lawmakers

By: The Associated Press Ryan Tarinelli November 8, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — State Republicans announced legislation and decried an overhaul to New York’s bail law on Thursday, deepening a political battle as widespread changes to the state’s criminal justice system go into effect at the beginning of next year. The bail law, passed by lawmakers earlier this year, eliminates pre-trial detention and money bail ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo