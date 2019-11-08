fbpx
Eric Trump reports for jury duty in Manhattan

By: The Associated Press November 8, 2019 0

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump’s son Eric has reported for jury duty in New York. The Daily News reports that at least three Secret Service agents joined Eric Trump on Thursday at the Lower Manhattan building that houses New York state civil and criminal courts. Trump’s name was called for the jury pool for a ...

