Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Vail

Fourth Department – Kidnapping: People v. Vail

November 8, 2019

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Kidnapping Intent – Jury instruction People v. Vail KA 17-00508 Appealed from Supreme Court, Ontario County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of kidnapping. The defendant had met an underage girl while living in Florida. The defendant helped the victim’s family move to New York and began pursuing a romantic ...

