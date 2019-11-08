fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Tomion

Fourth Department – Suppression: People v. Tomion

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Suppression Spontaneous statement – While under arrest People v. Tomion KA 17-00364 Appealed from Ontario County Court Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of driving while ability impaired by drugs. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that it was proper to deny the defendant’s motion to suppress the statements ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo