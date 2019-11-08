fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / President Trump brags that his landmark law is freeing these inmates. His Justice Department wants them to stay in prison.

President Trump brags that his landmark law is freeing these inmates. His Justice Department wants them to stay in prison.

By: The Washington Post Neena Satija, Wesley Lowery, and Josh Dawsey November 8, 2019 0

The five former inmates assembled on the White House stage weren’t scheduled to speak, but President Donald Trump couldn’t help himself. “Where’s Gregory? Greg?” he said. “Come on, get up here!” From behind the president, Gregory Allen saluted and then made his way to the microphone. “Two months ago I was in a prison cell, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo