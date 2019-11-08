fbpx
Home / News / Trump ordered to pay $2 million to charities over misuse of foundation, court documents say

Trump ordered to pay $2 million to charities over misuse of foundation, court documents say

By: The Washington Post David A. Fahrenthold and Joshua Partlow November 8, 2019 0

A New York judge on Thursday ordered President Donald Trump to pay $2 million in damages for misusing funds from a tax-exempt charity - taking the charity’s money to pay debts for his for-profit businesses, to boost his 2016 campaign and to buy paintings of himself, according to court documents. That order, from state judge Saliann ...

