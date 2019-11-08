fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Wilbern convicted of fatal Xerox credit union robbery

Wilbern convicted of fatal Xerox credit union robbery

By: Bennett Loudon November 8, 2019 0

A federal jury has convicted Richard Leon Wilbern for the fatal robbery of the Xerox Federal Credit Union in Webster in 2003. Wilbern fatally shot Raymond Batzel during the crime and wounded another customer, Joseph Doud. The jury started deliberations Thursday and reached a verdict about 10:30 Friday morning. The trial started Oct. 2 before U.S. District ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo