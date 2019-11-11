fbpx
Home / Court Calendars / Court Calendars for November 12, 2019

Court Calendars for November 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2019 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F. CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Rahul Kohli v Rodlene Alford Smith, 326 Winchester St – Timothy L Alexson 2—Real Flow Property LLC v Sierra Edwards, 60 Lime St – Allen & O’Brien 3—Roc Property Group LLC v Ericka Clarke, 1011 Arnett Blvd – Richard T Ciaccio 4—Demos Holdings LLC v Litasha Grace, 1069 N Goodman St – ...

