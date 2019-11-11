fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Eastman student musicians create social atmosphere at Jazz for Justice

Eastman student musicians create social atmosphere at Jazz for Justice

By: Nora A. Jones November 11, 2019 0

For the ninth year in a row, the Eastman School of Music partnered with the Foundation for the Monroe County Bar to create a unique atmosphere for one of the most casual fundraisers in the legal community: Jazz for Justice, which was held Friday, Nov. 8 at the Harro East Ballroom. Auction packages to browse while ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo