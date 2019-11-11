fbpx
Samuel Reger | Harter Secrest & Emery LLP

By: Daily Record Staff November 11, 2019 0

Harter Secrest & Emery LLP announces the hiring of Samuel Reger as an associate in the government and internal investigations practice.

Most recently with K&L Gates LLP’s investigations, enforcement and white collar practice in Pittsburgh, Penn., Reger defends entities facing government or internal investigations by managing the process from end-to-end and working closely with clients to develop clear strategies. Reger has extensive litigation experience ranging from initial investigation through discovery, mediation and settlement in white collar, antitrust, internal affairs, health care matters and contractual disputes.

Reger earned his B.S. degree in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington and is a graduate of Texas A&M University School of Law.

