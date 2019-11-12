fbpx
Charges dismissed by Fourth Department

Officer lacked ‘reasonable suspicion’ to block car

By: Bennett Loudon November 12, 2019 0

A state appellate court has reversed a guilty plea in a case involving gun and drug charges because the arresting officer blocked the defendant’s car before investigating. The defendant, James Williams, pleaded guilty to second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance in October 2017 before Erie County Court Kenneth ...

