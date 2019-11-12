fbpx
Former MasterCard executive joins BarkerGilmore

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2019 0

Noah Hanft, former general counsel, corporate secretary and chief franchise officer for MasterCard Worldwide, has joined the advisory and coaching division of BarkerGilmore, a Fairport-based boutique executive search firm. Hanft will add his considerable financial services and technology sector expertise to the strategic counsel, leadership development, and other services BarkerGilmore advisors provide to legal and compliance ...

