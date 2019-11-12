fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Weir

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Weir

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Parental status – Kidnapping – Adoption People v. Weir KA 17-02024 Appealed from Jefferson County Court Background: The defendant appealed from her conviction of kidnapping. The victim of the kidnapping was the defendant’s biological child, who had been removed the defendant’s care following allegations of abuse concerning ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo