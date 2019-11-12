fbpx
Joshua O’Neill | Bond, Schoeneck & King Attorneys

By: Daily Record Staff November 12, 2019 0

Joshua O’Neill has joined Bond, Schoeneck & King Attorneys as an associate in the litigation department in the Pittsford office. O’Neill received his juris doctor degree from the Syracuse University College of Law and his bachelor’s degree in political science from Middlebury College. He served for over two years as a law clerk to U.S. District Court Chief Judge ...

