fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Kavanaugh returns to spotlight a year after nasty Senate fight

Kavanaugh returns to spotlight a year after nasty Senate fight

By: The Washington Post Greg Stohr  November 12, 2019 0

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh has done his best to keep a low profile in the 13 months since one of the most polarizing Senate confirmation fights in U.S. history. From the bench, his questions have been evenhanded and his opinions have been measured. His public appearances have been rare. But Kavanaugh will be back in the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo