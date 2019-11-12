fbpx
Home / News / Mulvaney drops bid to join Kupperman impeachment lawsuit

Mulvaney drops bid to join Kupperman impeachment lawsuit

By: The Washington Post Spencer S. Hsu November 12, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney late Monday withdrew a last-minute effort to join a lawsuit filed by former national security adviser John Bolton’s top deputy, Charles Kupperman. Mulvaney said he will file his own lawsuit focused on the same question: Must senior Trump administration officials testify in Congress’s impeachment inquiry? Kupperman, in ...

