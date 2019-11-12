fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Soldiers with top-secret clearances say they were forced to use an app that could endanger them

Soldiers with top-secret clearances say they were forced to use an app that could endanger them

By: The Washington Post Alex Horton  November 12, 2019 0

In late October, the commander of Fort Hood’s 504th Military Intelligence Brigade told her soldiers a new app could solve a lot of their communication issues. It could relay information on weather, training changes and other logistics, Army Col. Deitra L. Trotter said. She then told the soldiers to download it onto their personal smartphones, according ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo