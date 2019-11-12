fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court allows families of Sandy Hook shooting victims to sue gunmaker Remington

Supreme Court allows families of Sandy Hook shooting victims to sue gunmaker Remington

By: The Washington Post Ann E. Marimow November 12, 2019 0

WASHINGTON - The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned down an appeal from the gun industry intended to block a lawsuit from families of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. The decision lets stand a groundbreaking ruling from the Connecticut Supreme Court that said the manufacturer of the Bushmaster AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle can be sued and ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo