Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded May 25, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded May 25, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 25, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT JAMES BONGARD ENTERPRISES 499 COVEWOOD BOUVELARD, WEBSTER NY 14580 BONGARD, JAMES MICHAEL 499 COVEWOOD BOULEVARD, WEBSTER NY 14580

