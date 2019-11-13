fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded May 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 28, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS AMENDMENT ALONDA ARTISTIC CREATIONS 60 RAINES PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 STARKS, ALONDA M 60 RAINES PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14613 MOTHERS WITT HIS WISDOM FROM ABOVE PO BOX 31958, ROCHESTER NY 14603-1958 MONROE CAREY, MAXINE T 600 ISLAND COTTAGE RD APT 119, ROCHESTER NY 14612 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE DRENCO 47 JEFREELIND DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14616 MONROE BURNS, DAWN MARIE 47 ...

