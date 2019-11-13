fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded May 29, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded May 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2019 0

Doing Business As Recorded May 29, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED EDSON, JANE 169 SUNNYSIDE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 ORTIZ, WILLIAM 48 BALSAM LANE, FAIRPORT NY 14450 LOPEZ, FELIX M 186 STEKO AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14615 SULLIVAN, SHWANTA 36 WEYL STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14621 SEKLAR, STEVEN P 74 WALBERT DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 THOMPSON, DUANE 29 YELLOWSTONE DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14586 SOTO- FIGUEROA, JUAN 18 6TH STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 RABJOHN, MARK 330 ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo