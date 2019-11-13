fbpx
Guilty plea vacated by Fourth Department

Key documents lacked time of offense

By: Bennett Loudon November 13, 2019 0

A state appeals court has reversed an assault conviction because required documents were missing required information. Marcus St. Denis, 24, pleaded guilty on Dec. 5, 2016, before state Supreme Court Justice Craig J. Doran to second-degree attempted assault. St. Denis was sentenced to a prison term of from five years, six months, 22 days, to six years ...

