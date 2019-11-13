fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded July 11, 2019

Judgments Recorded July 11, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2019 0

Judgments Recorded July 11, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT LARKIN, HOWARD D Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LATHAM, CHARLES Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LATIN, THOMAS Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LAWRENCE, MISTY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LEWIS, JEFFREY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LIVERMAN, DAVID E Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE LOCKETT, RODNEY Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MACKEY, JOSE M Favor: COMMISSIONER OF ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo