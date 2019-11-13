fbpx
Mortgages Recorded October 28, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2019 0

Mortgages   Recorded October 28, 2019                133   NOT PROVIDED EADES, JONI R Property Address: Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $105,000.00 ODDB LLC Property Address: 1825 SOUTH CLINTON AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: COMMUNITY BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $3,500,000.00 14420 AVERY, JANE HENION & HENION, JANE Property Address: 1801 COLBY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $60,000.00 CREMALDI, CHERIE E Property Address: 36  HILL ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT ...

