Powers of Attorney Recorded May 23, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 23, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY CROSBY, RYAN MATTHEW Appoints: CROSBY, CASSANDRA SUSAN DERIVAN, MIRIAM W Appoints: DERIVAN, PEGGY S FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC GOULA, LINDA R Appoints: BOARD OF MANAGERS OF THE HAMLIN MEADOWS CONDOMINIUM C PHAM, ANH-VIET DANG Appoints: WOLF, HUYEN-TRAN THI PHAM, GRETCHEN ALAINE Appoints: WOLF, HUYEN-TRAN THI REO PROPERTIES CORP Appoints: DB STRUCTURED PRODUCTS INC STOLLERY, SHARON Appoints: SPAHN, ...

