Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded May 29, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 29, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff November 13, 2019 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded May 29, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY F/K/A URBAN FINANCIAL GROUP INC Appoints: REVERSE MORTGAGE SOLUTIONS INC GEER, LOREN E Appoints: GEER, DOROTHY J OH, MINA Appoints: OH MIYEON RICE, JOAN Appoints: RICE, ERIC W SHERIDAN, JOHN F Appoints: SHERIDAN, MICHAEL

