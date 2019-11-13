fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Victor school district sued over student injury

Victor school district sued over student injury

Student lost finger on power equipment

By: Bennett Loudon November 13, 2019 0

The family of a Victor Central School District student is suing the district because the student lost a finger on a power saw in a shop class a year ago. The complaint was filed Tuesday in state Supreme Court in Ontario County by attorney David D. Benz, of the Cheney Law Firm PLLC, for Phyllis Herendeen, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo