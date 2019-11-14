fbpx
Cortland restaurant sued over foodborne illness

Seven people sickened in October

By: Bennett Loudon November 14, 2019 0

Rochester attorney Paul V. Nunes is representing a woman suing a Cortland County restaurant after she allegedly contacted a food-borne illness after eating there. Christina Gordon, of Cortland, claims she ate at the Wild Ginger Asian Fusion restaurant, located on Main Street in Cortland, on Oct. 25 and started getting symptoms four days later. “These symptoms included ...

