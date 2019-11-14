fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Comparative negligence: Almalahi v. NFT Metro Systems

Fourth Department – Comparative negligence: Almalahi v. NFT Metro Systems

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Comparative negligence Medical authorization Almalahi v. NFT Metro Systems CA 18-01604 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries she sustained when she fell on one of the defendant’s fixed-route buses. She appealed from an order that compelled her to provide certain unrestricted ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo