Fourth Department – Duty of care: Aja v. Richter

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Duty of care Town code – Question of fact Aja v. Richter CA 18-02355 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damages for injuries sustained from a trip and fall on an elevated section of a sidewalk near the side yard of the defendant’s property. ...

