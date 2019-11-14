fbpx
Fourth Department – Long-arm jurisdiction: Nowelle B. v. Hamilton Medical Inc., et al.

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2019 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Long-arm jurisdiction Minimum contacts – Foreign manufacturer – Untied States distributor Nowelle B. v. Hamilton Medical Inc., et al. CA 18-01950 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action against several defendants seeking damages for injuries sustained by her infant son after he suffered from bilateral pneumothoraxes ...

