fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Medicaid: Opinion 19-34

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Medicaid: Opinion 19-34

By: Daily Record Staff November 14, 2019 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Medicaid Social Services Law refusal Opinion 19-34 Background: The inquiring judge asks that, since his spouse had been diagnosed with dementia, is it ethically permissible to undertake, as a Medicaid planning tool, the process of spousal refusal set out in the Social Services Law, in which the judge would be called ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo