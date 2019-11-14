fbpx
Senate confirms Menashi to Second Circuit

By: The Washington Post Felicia Sonmez and Colby Itkowitz  November 14, 2019 0

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Steven Menashi to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in New York, after a bruising fight in which Democrats - including Menashi’s two home state senators - sharply criticized the nominee’s record. Menashi was confirmed on a 51-to-41 vote. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on his ...

