fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Tactical edge will shift to GOP in Senate impeachment trial

Tactical edge will shift to GOP in Senate impeachment trial

By: The Associated Press ALAN FRAM November 14, 2019 0

WASHINGTON — It’s been easy for majority Democrats to keep Republicans from shifting the focus of the House impeachment hearings. Yet GOP leverage to do just that will grow should the battle reach the Republican-run Senate. If the House votes to impeach President Donald Trump, which seems likely, the Senate would hold a trial on whether ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo