fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Adoptees receive right to birth certificate under new law

Adoptees receive right to birth certificate under new law

By: The Associated Press November 15, 2019 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Adoptees can soon obtain a certified birth certificate under a new law passed by the Democratic-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the law Thursday. The law is set to take effect Jan. 15. Under the current law, adoptees must go before a judge to request access to their birth certificate. Advocates who ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo