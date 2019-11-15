fbpx
Bello will rely on transition team to build ‘government that works for everybody’

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 15, 2019 0

Adam Bello said the aim of his transition team will be to kick politics to the curb and create a governmental structure within Monroe County that will represent all residents. Bello, the Monroe County Executive-elect, will take office on Jan. 1, becoming the first Democrat to hold the county's top post in 27 years. Voters ousted ...

