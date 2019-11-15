fbpx
Home / News / Case against Syracuse restaurant moves forward

Case against Syracuse restaurant moves forward

Estate of drunken-driving victim suing wins appeal

By: Bennett Loudon November 15, 2019 0

A lawsuit will proceed against a Syracuse restaurant accused of continuing to serve alcohol to a man who later struck and killed a jogger in 2014. In a decision released Nov. 8, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department, affirmed a ruling by state Supreme Court Justice Gregory R. Gilbert that denied a defense ...

